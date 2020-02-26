Hone your visual intelligence at SUNY interactive lecture

We live in a very visual world guided by signs and symbols. Computer and cellphone screens, newspapers, websites, social media, television are flooded with images. How do we decipher and process pertinent and useful information in our complicated multi-lingual, multi-cultural communities? Lawyer and art historian Amy E. Herman has developed what she terms the "art of perception," a method to help people hone their visual intelligence.

Come to her free interactive lecture "Visual Intelligence: The Art of Perception," and be enlightened. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering in Middletown. She will be on hand for the post-lecture book signing of her book of the same title.

In her highly participatory presentation, she demonstrates the relevance of visual literacy across the professional spectrum and how the analysis of works of art affords participants an innovative way to refresh their sense of critical inquiry and reconsider the skills necessary for improved performance and effective leadership. By showing people how to look closely at paintings, sculptures, and photography, she demonstrates how to sharpen observation and communication skills. In addition to addressing the role of non-verbal communication and how it relates to work with clients, patients, and colleagues, art and photography are used as tools to consider bias, prejudice and related ethical issues.

City of Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw describes the Herman session he attended in Princeton as “highly effective and amazing.” Likewise, Herman has presented her program to leaders around the world including the FBI, CIA, Scotland Yard, Department of Homeland Security, Navy SEALs, US Secret Service, Interpol, the French National Police, NYPD, the Department of Defense, the State Department, the Peace Corps, and first responders. In addition, she has medical institutions as her clients for her programs such as New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Albert Einstein/Mount Sinai/NYU/Tulane Schools of Medicine, plus numerous universities, child and family service organizations, philanthropic groups, and Fortune 500 companies. People from all of walks of life can learn from this opportunity.

The program has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The CBS Evening News, and Smithsonian Magazine.

Amy E. Herman holds a BA in International Affairs from Lafayette College, a JD from the National Law Center at George Washington University, and an MA in Art History from Hunter College. She is a member of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bar Associations.

The session is sponsored by the SUNY Orange Foundation and Cultural Affairs in cooperation with the Arts & Communication and Criminal Justice Departments of SUNY Orange.