February events at Woodbury Public Library

The following library events are on tap for Woodbury residents 16 years and older. Register online at www.woodburypubliclibrary.org, by calling 845-928-6162, or in person at the Rushmore Memorial Branch, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills.

Valentine essentials craft program

Sunday, Feb. 2, 1:30-3 p.m.

Woodbury Senior Center

Review basics and cover everything you need to know about how to take care of yourself with essential oils. Presenter Brenda Minichello will guide participants in making two recipes. All materials provided. Limit of 15 participants. Pre-registration required.

Artists of the month evening reception

Thursday, Feb. 6, 7-8 p.m.; snow date Wednesday, Feb. 12

Smith Clove Elementary School

Our February artists are the kindergarten and first grade students of Smith Clove Elementary, whose work will also be displayed throughout the month at the Highland Mills branch of the library.

Soap-making craft program

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2-3:30 p.m.

Woodbury Senior Center

Learn about the history of soap making and the many different ways to make it from instructors Cheryl Ricardinho and Rebecca Whitbeck. Samples of soap will be on display, and participants will make their own to take home. Limit of 15 participants. Pre-registration required.

Book club discussion and author talk

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Join Woodbury Public Library staff member Jeff Montanye for a discussion of his latest published work, Mind Child - a look at how technology and humanity can clash in unexpected ways and how art and history can play unusual roles in modern science. Pick up your copy at the Highland Mills branch. Books will be available for purchase at the event for $10. Pre-registration requested.

History lecture: Motown Records and Berry Gordy

Saturday, Feb. 15, 1:30-3 p.m.

Woodbury Senior Center

Presented by Rick Feingold, teacher of American business history at Bergen Community College. His presentation includes classic video of the early years of Motown music. Light refreshments served. Young adults through seniors welcome.