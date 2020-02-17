Enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment during Celtic Day

The Irish are coming! Celtic Day 2020, sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, 40 Mountain Lakes Lane, Greenwood Lake.

There will be live entertainment all day long, with performances by Celtic Blend, West Point Pipes & Drums, The Sheehan Gormley School of Irish Dance, and DJ Ry-Guy.

The cost is $10 per person or $25 for a family of four (two adults and two children under 12), and includes two soft drinks and light fare. There will also be raffles and a 50-50.

Two handmade items will be included in Celtic Day 2020 raffles. The hat was knitted by Maureen Mulcahy with 100 percent Peruvian highland wool mohair/silk. The scarf was crocheted by Gail Ghent Edmonds in traditional Irish colors and both will keep you nice and warm for the march in March.

The first-prize platter for the soda bread contest has been donated by Margaret Heaphy Barry, who owns Maggie's Celtic Cottage, Fine Irish Boutique in Monroe. She has donated the first prize for quite a few years now.

For more information call Maureen Mulcahy at 845-742-9530.