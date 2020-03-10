Central Valley. North Main Drama Club presents 'Alice in Wonderland Jr.'

The North Main Elementary Drama Club presents Disney’s "Alice in Wonderland Jr." at Central Valley Elementary School on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland Jr. is a fully staged and costumed production performed by nearly 80 North Main Elementary students. It features Madison Dorry as Alice, Sophia Amzil, Julia Dorry and Clara Wittrock as the Cheshire Cats, Timothy Ghali as the White Rabbit, Maxwell James as the Mad Hatter, Joely Levin as the Caterpillar and Meghan Escobar as the Queen of Hearts.

The production is under the direction of Barbara Vultaggio, with choreography by Amy Wittrock, Artistic Design by Mark Stankiewicz, and produced by Lara Torello, April Lowe and Katie Oppelt.

It features the creative efforts of a volunteer Set Design team led by Bill McPeek, Sean Lowe and Danny Lauterbach.

Central Valley Elementary School is located at 45 Route 32 in Central Valley. Admission is free.