Bedz and Breakfast Boy Scout gets just desserts

David Pomerantz, of Monroe, recently reached the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts highest rank, for his project, “Bedz and Breakfast.”

To achieve it, he had to demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and actualizing his Eagle project, which consisted of building Kuranda dog beds for the Woodbury Animal Shelter, as well as raising funds and donations for pet food and other shelter supplies.

“Every dog that comes into our shelter now has a brand new bed to sleep on,” said Woodbury Animal Shelter Director Pam Gambuti. “David stocked our shelter with food, treats and other supplies that were desperately needed for our animals. His project was much appreciated by everyone at the shelter including our animals.”

David has been involved in scouting since Cub Scouting in second grade, earning 45 Merit Badges along the way. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop #540 of Monroe, led by Scoutmaster Hiram Ramos, and Assistant Scoutmaster Ken Kohrs.

David is the son of Karen and Jay Pomerantz and brother of Rebecca Pomerantz, who recently received the Girl Scouts highest honor, the Gold Award, noted their proud mother.

David is a senior at Monroe-Woodbury High School, where he is also busy, being a member of the Chess Club, chorus, orchestra, Interact and Math Honor Society. He has been a member of the Monroe Recreational Soccer league since kindergarten.

“David would like to thank everyone that donated so generously to his project. It means so much to him to have been able to complete this worthwhile project,” said his mother, Karen, who noted that, after high school graduation, David plans to pursue a career in aeronautical Engineering.