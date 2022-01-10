Beacon. Howland Chamber Music Circle presents pianist Roman Rabinovich in Beacon

Howland Chamber Music Circle (HCMC) is pleased to continue its 2021-2022 season with a live performance by pianist Roman Rabinovich on Sunday, January 23, at 4 p.m. at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, New York.

HCMC is thrilled to return to the Howland Cultural Center with live performances for its audiences. In order to ensure the safety of its patrons, HCMC is following all CDC and local COVID guidelines. Concerts will be held at half capacity to enable social distancing, and a proof of vaccination is required prior to entry. (The wearing of masks will be determined by the prevailing CDC and local government mandates and guidelines.) As guidelines may change, HCMC thanks its patrons for their flexibility and cooperation.

For more information on this performance and on the entire 2021-2022 HCMC season, please visit howlandmusic.org.

The eloquent pianist Roman Rabinovich has been highly lauded by The New York Times, BBC Music Magazine, the San Francisco Classical Voice and others. He has performed throughout Europe and the United States, in many major concert halls as both a soloist and a featured artist with world-renowned symphony orchestras. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Rabinovich immigrated to Israel with his family in 1994, beginning his piano studies there; he went on to graduate from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and earned his master’s degree at the Juilliard School in New York City.

A true polymath, Rabinovich is an accomplished composer, as well as a visual artist. During the pandemic he and violinist Diana Cohen have played free weekly concerts in their front yard.

Rabinovich will play an eclectic program at the Howland Cultural Center: six selections from 18th-century composer Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Suite in g-minor; three impromptus by 19th-century composer Franz Schubert; a sonata by the 20th-century’s George Walker; and 12 etudes by the 19th-century’s Frederic Chopin.

To attend the concert, tickets are available for purchase at https://howlandmusic.org/Tickets.html. Tickets went on sale December 9.

Jinny St Goar

member, board of directors

Howland Chamber Music Circle

917-687-0486