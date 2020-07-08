Actors and directors sought for

The Orange County International Ten-Minute Play Festival will present 16 ten-minute plays chosen by a panel of theater professionals on Friday and Saturday, on Aug. 7 and 8.

The panel has selected 16 plays from over 100 submission world wide-wide. Eight plays are scheduled each night with casts of no more than five.

This year’s theme, “Discovery,” proves to be incredibly hopeful in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of the stay at home this gives the show the opportunity to go live, virtually on Zoom, allowing for an international audience to support this major event for the Hudson Valley.

“This is the fifth year of this festival which originated with the Orange County Arts Council,” said Paul Ellis, producer. “Script submissions came in from around the globe. This gives our local directors and actors the opportunity to be seen on an international platform.”

Local actors and directors

The festival is seeking local actors and directors to participate. The plays will be presented as book in hand readings with little or no props.

Due to the Corona virus the readings will streamed live.

Rehearsal times and performances will be coordinated to accommodate Zoom streaming.

Interested actors and directors should contact Paul Ellis at pelliscult@yahoo.com.

Each night will feature only eight plays so be sure to purchase a ticket for each night to ensure access to both nights of unique readings and performances.

The Festival Committee members include Gloria Bonelli, a veteran of live theater as director, producer and management; Barry Plaxen, publisher of the Canvas newspaper and theater professional; William Schill and Evelyn Albino, Artistic Director of Cornerstone Theater Arts

The Festival is produced by Paul Ellis and Paige Dillon of PEP productions, a professional theater production company presenting Air Pirates Radio Theater, Confabulation and Actors Workshop Ensemble.

Essentials

Passcode and link available at EventBrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ten-minute-play-festival-tickets-109441331970 for $10. Once you have the code you can invite as many as you like to join you.

This program is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts and with funds from the Orange County Arts Council’s Community Arts Grants program.